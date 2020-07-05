Pancrase Announce Full Line Up For July’s PANCRASE 316

Spread the word!













Japanese MMA promotion Pancrase returns to action on Fri. July 24, after a five-month absence due to Covid-19. PANCRASE 316 will take place in Studio Coast, Tokyo, followed a month later by PANCRASE 317 on Sun. August 23.

The full line-up for PANCRASE 316 was announced this past Friday. The event will consist of an eight-bout main card preceded by three preliminary bouts with twelve bouts from the 2020 Neo Blood Tournaments opening up the show.

Headlining the event will be a non-title featherweight clash between the promotions featherweight champion Isao Kobayashi and Akira Okada⁠—who will be dropping down from lightweight for this bout.

Kobayashi comes into this fight riding a four-fight winning streak, and it will be interesting to see how he fares up against Okada, who is strong, a powerful fighter but is coming off three straight defeats. The 33-year-old Okada will be hoping the switch from lightweight to featherweight will help him return to the winner’s circle.

The evening’s co-main event is a women’s flyweight clash featuring two veterans of the Japanese scene in Emiko Raika and Takayo Hashi, who are ranked two and three in the Pancrase women’s flyweight division respectively. A victory could be enough for the winner to book themselves a shot at the title.

Main Card:

Featherweight: Isao Kobayashi vs. Akira Okada

Isao Kobayashi vs. Akira Okada Women’s Flyweight : Miko Raika vs. Takayo Hashi

: Miko Raika vs. Takayo Hashi Welterweight: Yuta Nakamura vs. Masayuki Kikuiri

Yuta Nakamura vs. Masayuki Kikuiri Flyweight: Kohei Sugiyama vs. Naoki Arikawa

Kohei Sugiyama vs. Naoki Arikawa Bantamweight : Masahide Hiraoka vs.Yuki Kosaka

: Masahide Hiraoka vs.Yuki Kosaka Bantamweight: Jun Do vs. Sho Sekihara

Jun Do vs. Sho Sekihara Featherweight : Mayo Komori vs. Tokitaka Nakanishi

: Mayo Komori vs. Tokitaka Nakanishi Lightweight: Shinichi Taira vs. Kazuki Kasai

Prelims:

Flyweight: Yuki Yasunaga vs. Satoshi “Tiger” Date

Yuki Yasunaga vs. Satoshi “Tiger” Date Featherweight: Hiroyasu Sakurai vs. Toshiomi Kazama

Hiroyasu Sakurai vs. Toshiomi Kazama Bantamweight: Rikiya Matsuzawa vs. Taiki “Seio Date” Suzuki