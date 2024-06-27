Paige VanZant explains decision to make Power Slap move: ‘I’m a woman who does whatever I want’

Former UFC strawweight contender, Paige VanZant is slated to make her debut in slap fighting tomorrow night – under the Power Slap banner, and to many’s surprise – seems to be taking the move in her stride, labelling herself a “gangster” for making the move.

VanZant, a former strawweight and flyweight contender under the banner of the UFC, departed the Dana White-led promotion back in 2020, following an opening round armbar submission loss to Brazilian contender, Amanda Ribas in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

And in the time since, Oregon native, VanZant has made the move to bare knuckle fighting with BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) – suffering consecutive decision losses to both Britain Hart, and former UFC opponent, Rachael Ostovich.

Competing in a professional boxing match just last month, VanZant – who has competed in mixed martial arts on thirteen separate occasions, fought to a split decision draw with social media influencer, Elle Brooke.

And last week, the UFC confirmed how VanZant would be making a surprising move to the Power Slap organization – led by the above-mentioned, White – and would be debuting this week.

Paige VanZant explains Power Slap signing

Overnight, speaking with assembled media ahead of UFC 303, VanZant, 30, explained her decision to compete in the controversial promotion.

“I got called if I would do Power Slap,” Paige VanZant said. “I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And that was it. Signed the contract and here i am to do Power Slap. I think it’s exciting for me because it’s like, listen, I am a gangster. Whether people want to admit it or not, I am here to slap somebody, it doesn’t matter what organization, what combat sport, I’m here to take over and have some fun.”

“I think the narrative for me right now perfectly falls in line with continuing to do Power Slap alongside my boxing,” Paige VanZant explained. “I still intend to box again at the end of the year. I’m waiting for the date on that. This fits in line with that. It’s preparation, it’s preparing to cause damage and try not to take damage, but inevitably, in Power Slap you’re gonna get hit. So, who knows? I am a woman who does whatever the f*ck I want and right now, I want to do Power Slap.”

What are your thoughts on Paige VanZant’s decision to move to Power Slap?