Paige VanZant Issues Statement After Injury, Reveals Target Return Date

As noted, Paige VanZant’s return to the Octagon will have to wait even longer. VanZant was expected to face off against Amanda Ribas at UFC Brasilia this March.

However, it was announced that VanZant was forced to pull from the card with an injury, allowing Randa Markos to step in. Now, VanZant has taken to Instagram to issue a statement on the matter. VanZant noted that she did, in fact, fracture her arm again. She also added that a recovery time of six to eight weeks is expected According to VanZant’s doctor, she’ll be ready to fight again in May.

“You know that Japanese proverb “Fall seven times, stand up eight.” Well my story is break your arm three times, keep fighting four. Anyone could choose to give up here, it would be the easiest thing to do. But to hold it together when everyone else would understand if you fell apart, that’s true strength. Yes I fractured my arm again. No this isn’t the end of my story. This is a very small fracture and will only take 6-8 weeks to heal.

“My Dr. said I will be back ready to take a fight in May. This is the second time I broke through a screw hole where my plate in my arm is, third break in a third spot. I know I need to adjust my training now that I have a permanent plate and screws in there. I will make those adjustments and I will return successfully just as I have before.

“I am not going anywhere, I am only 25 years old and I am a gangster fighter. I will be making my UFC return in May. God just wanted me to have a little more patience. Send me some good vibes #fanzants I could use some love”

VanZant snapped a two-fight losing streak back in January of last year. She submitted Rachael Ostovich coming off two losses to Michelle Waterson and Jessica-Rose Clark. The 25-year-old’s next fight will be the final of her contract with the UFC. She plans on testing the free agency market after her deal is up. VanZant’s husband, Austin Vanderford, fights for Bellator MMA.

Who do you want to see VanZant fight upon her return to the Octagon?