It’s official! Paige VanZant returns to fight Elle Brooke for the Misfits Boxing middleweight title on May 25

After jumping the gun earlier this week, Misfits Boxing has officially announced that Paige VanZant will make her promotional debut against Elle Brooke.

On Thursday, Brooke was infuriated when the promotion inadvertently leaked the surprise headliner during the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia press event. But now, the fight is officially official with the promotion revealing that Brooke will put her MFB middleweight championship on the line against ’12 Gauge’ at MF & DAZN: X Series 15 on Saturday, May 25 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

“X Series 15 will go down in history as the night the female division, in all of crossover boxing, was taken to a whole new level,” Misfits Co-President Mams Taylor said in a statement. “It’s a phenomenal match-up and I cannot wait for it because May 25 will be yet another landmark night for the X Series.”

Making her Misfits Boxing debut last year, OnlyFans model and adult actress Elle Brooke claimed the middleweight title with a third-round knockout win over AJ Bunker in January.

Paige VanZant Looking for her first win since 2019

Meanwhile, Paige VanZant is best known for her six-year-long run under the UFC banner, going 5-4 and earning victories over the likes of Felice Herrig, ‘Rowdy’ Bec Rawlings, and Rachael Ostovich. PVZ walked away from the promotion in 2020 in search of greener pastures.

It didn’t take long for her to land a lucrative deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Unfortunately, VanZant failed to live up to the hype that followed her into the ring, losing back-to-back bouts under the BKFC banner against Britain Hart and the aforementioned Rachael Ostovich.

’12 Gauge’ will be looking for her first victory since her second-round submission victory over Ostovich at UFC on ESPN+ 1 in January 2019.

Also scheduled for the Misfits Boxing card is a co-main event fight between former NFL All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell and Tristan Hamm, who made his promotional debut earlier this year with a 99-second knockout of ‘Not Logan Paul‘ Rodney Petersen. Bell fought for MFB in 2023, winning unanimously over YouTuber JMX.

Bell’s fight with Hamm will be a quarterfinal match in the Misfits Cruiserweight Title Tournament.