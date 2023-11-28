Ex-UFC Standout and OnlyFans star Paige VanZant Returning to BKFC ‘For at least one more fight’

Former UFC star and veritable smoke show Paige VanZant may not be entirely done with combat sports.

Despite a remarkably lucrative career as a content creator on OnlyFans, ’12 Gauge’ has always left the door open for a return to the ring or the cage. According to BKFC President and founder David Feldman, VanZant is planning to toe the line at least one more time for the fast-rising bare-knuckle fight group.

“We just had a conversation with her management team about two weeks ago on it,” BKFC President David Feldman told MMA Junkie. “They said, ‘Just give us a date, but we want at least three months notice because she wants to be in great shape for this one and make sure she can concentrate on her training.’ So there is a very, very good probability that you’re going to see Paige VanZant back with BKFC for at least one more fight.”

Paige VanZant is still seeking her first BKFC win

After six years and a middling 5-4 record under the UFC banner, VanZant decided to test her worth on the free-agent market. It didn’t take long for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship to come calling with a seven-figure deal. Unfortunately, PVZ has not exactly lived up to the hype, losing back-to-back bouts against Britain Hart and former UFC foe Rachael Ostovich.

After revealing that her earnings from a mere 24 hours on OnlyFans eclipsed her entire take as a pro fighter, many fans believed that VanZant was done competing altogether. After all, why get punched in the face for a living when you can make significantly more by baring your assets on social media?

“I think I made more money in 24 hours on Only Fans than I had in my entire fighting career combined.”



I guess you can take the fighter out of the fight, but you can’t take the fight out of the fighter. Or something like that.

Are you interested in seeing ’12 Gauge’ return to the squared circle, or is it time for VanZant to hang up her hand wraps for good?