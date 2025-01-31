Paige VanZant Preps for Next MMA Bout Alongside UFC Contender Kayla Harrison at American Top Team

Paige VanZant and Kayla Harrison are training together at the renowned American Top Team facility in Coconut Creek, Florida, as they prepare for key fights in their respective careers. With UFC gold and a GFL MMA debut on the line, 2025 could be a pillar year in the legacy of both athletes.

Paige VanZant Trains With Kayla Harrison

American Top Team has long been a hub for elite fighters across various disciplines, and both VanZant and Harrison have found a supportive environment there. Kayla Harrison has been training at ATT since transitioning to MMA in 2016. VanZant recently returned to ATT to prepare for her GFL MMA debut, working alongside Harrison and other top-tier athletes.

Kayla Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo and one of the most decorated judokas in American history. After transitioning to MMA, she dominated the PFL, winning two lightweight championships before joining the UFC in 2024. Harrison has quickly established herself as a top contender in the bantamweight division with victories over Ketlen Vieira and the former champion Holly Holm. She is now positioned for a potential interim title fight against Raquel Pennington while awaiting clarity on Julianna Pena’s status as champion.

Paige VanZant rose to fame in the UFC with her fighting style and personality. She achieved a 5-4 record during her UFC tenure, with her best win being a flying head kick knockout against Bec Rawlings. After leaving the UFC in 2020, VanZant explored other combat sports, including bare-knuckle boxing, professional wrestling with AEW, and Dana White’s Power Slap league. She recently announced her return to the sport of MMA by signing with the GFL where she will represent Team Miami.

Paige VanZant’s GFL MMA debut and Kayla Harrison’s potential UFC title fight, the two have aligned their schedules to train with each other at ATT. 2025 could be a career-defining year for both.