BKFC boss offers last chance saloon to UFC alum Paige VanZant, admits she may leave promotion this year

BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) president, David Feldman has admitted that former UFC strawweight and flyweight challenger, Paige VanZant will likely land a last chance saloon fight offer to compete in April of this year, or face the possibility of leaving the organization.

VanZant, a veteran of the UFC before making her debut under the BKFC banner back in February 2021, the Oregon native made her promotional bow in a unanimous decision loss to Britain Hart at BKFC Knucklemania in Miami, Florida.

Rematching past UFC opponent, Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 back in July 2021 in Tampa, Florida – VanZant suffered her second consecutive loss under the scrutiny of the promotion, in the form of another unanimous judging defeat.

Back in August of last year, Paige VanZant was scheduled to fight against Charisa Sigala at BKFC 27, however, the matchup was then booked for October, with the bout ultimately then scrapped ahead of fight week.

Paige VanZant set to be offered April return to the BKFC

Seeing her activity under the promotional banner hampered amid her high-profile signing, VanZant has been handed somewhat of an ultimatum from the aforenoted, Feldman – who explained how he would float an April return, or likely call time on her tenure with BKFC

“I’m going to be talking to her (Paige VanZant) this week and there’s a possibility that she returns on a big card we’ve got in April,” David Feldman told Mirror Fighting. “If she doesn’t, then it’s probable that she won’t be coming back to BKFC.”

“She’s making a lot of money doing her other businesses and maybe she doesn’t want to do this anymore, I will find out this week,” Feldman continued. “I don’t think she’s going to turn it down because of money, I think the onl y reason she would turn it down is if she doesn’t have the desire to fight anymore.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

8-5 across her professional mixed martial arts career, VanZant’s most recent UFC outing came back in July 2020 against Brazilian grappler, Amanda Ribas, suffering a first round rear-naked choke loss in Abu Dhabi, UAE on “Fight Island’.