Watch: Paige VanZant Illegal ‘Club’ Costs Heated Power Slap 9 Match

An illegal strike cost Paige VanZant a win in her second Power Slap appearance.

The former UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler made her second promotional appearance at Power Slap 9 on Thursday inside the Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi. There, ’12 Gauge’ squared off against Chelsea ‘Mini Mayhem’ Dodson, the wife of former UFC title challenger John Dodson.

Things were all systems go in the opening round with both women eating the other’s offering. However, things drastically changed in the second stanza when VanZant was deducted one point after “clubbing” her opponent.

Paige VanZant fouled for clubbing at #PowerSlap9 🫨👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/h2dnaMEtG7 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) October 24, 2024

According to the Power Slap rules, a “club” is defined as “any strike other than a permitted Slap to the permitted target area.”

The third round ended with both competitors landing clean slaps, but the mid-match deduction resulted in a draw with all three judges scoring the bout 28-28.

you haven’t seen the last of paige vanZant in Power Slap

VanZant’s record at the Power Slap podium moved to 1-0-1 after winning her promotional debut against Christine Wolmarans in June.