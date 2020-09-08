Paige VanZant revealed that she may have got COVID-19, in an emotional video posted onto her social media.

VanZant’s husband Austin Vanderford recently revealed that he has been infected with the virus, after admitting he had tested positive twice for the coronavirus. VanZant is worried that she has caught the virus from her husband, with the UFC fighter only announcing her lucrative contract with Bare Knuckle FC in the last month. BKFC has been busy, with the promotion also recently signing former UFC stars Thiago Alves and Hector Lombard, in a bid to help give the promotion some needed star power.

Despite feeling unwell, the 26-year-old recently testing negative for COVID-19. A confused VanZant asked for fans’ help to try and figure out why she feels “absolutely terrible” in a new video posted to her Instagram account.

“Well….. we are officially sick. We need your help though. So, Austin was starting to get sick and tested positive. I immediately went and got tested and it came back negative…. the next day I started getting sick and have progressively been getting worse the last few days. Today I feel absolutely terrible!!!!! I posted the full video on our YouTube and we need some advice,” Paige VanZant wrote.

“Do I have Covid, or something else? I have a 102 fever and tons of other symptoms. Has he been sick this whole time since he tested positive a month ago. I am so confused by all of this. We are staying home but can’t seems to find any answers. Should I go get tested again???? Please watch, the link is in my bio. LMK.”

Hopefully, VanZant and her husband Vanderford can get back to full health soon.

