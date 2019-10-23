Paige VanZant Reportedly Turns Down Fight With Maycee Barber

Spread the word!













It looks like Paige VanZant is ready to get back into the Octagon. And she’s welcoming all challengers at 115 and 125 pounds – except one. That being Maycee Barber, who has been gunning for a matchup with “PVZ” for quite some time now.

VanZant took to Instagram today to share a post calling out anyone from strawweight or flyweight to welcome her back into the Octagon, but refuses to fight Barber due to the way the young prospect has been calling her out.

“Lesson of the day: RESPECT. One of the first lessons we learn in martial arts is respect.

I respect those who have dedicated themselves to this profession and given it their everything to achieve greatness through showcasing their skill. I respect every female fighter tagged in this post. With that said, it would be an honor to share the cage with any of you ladies at 115 or 125. If any of you are interested, let @UFC & @mickmaynard2 know because I’m healthy and ready to get back in there.”

It didn’t take Barber long to offer a response via Twitter.

“Hey @danawhite you gonna cut her for disrespecting the sport??”

Now, according to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the UFC actually did offer VanZant a fight with Barber, but the former “Dancing With The Stars” runner-up turned it down.

“I’m also told UFC did formally offer VanZant the Barber fight and as of right now, she’s choosing to decline.”

What do you think about VanZant turning down a fight with Barber?