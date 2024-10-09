Paddy Pimblett’s mental health advocacy earns him national diversity award: ‘I didn’t expect this’

UFC lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett has been recognised as the ‘Celebrity of the Year’ at a National Diversity Awards ceremony for his open discussion regarding his mental health struggles — much to his apparent surprise.

Pimblett, who most recently featured on the main card of UFC 304 back in July, managed to turn in his sixth straight Octagon win, submitting promotional stalwart, King Green with a first round triangle-armbar submission win.

Yet to receive booking for his next outing, Huyton native, Pimblett, who earned the number fifteen rank at lightweight off the back of his submission win, was the subject of a recent call out from UFC Fight Night Paris main event winner, Renato Moicano.

Paddy Pimblett honored for mental health dialogue

However, outside of the Octagon, Pimblett expressed his surprise as he was honored as the ‘Celebrity of the Year’ at a National Diversity Awards ceremony for his open dialogue regarding mental health.

You know what, I’m not gonna lie — I haven’t got no speech prepared or anything like that,” Paddy Pimblett said at the awards ceremony. “I didn’t expect this, I just thought I was here to make up the numbers for that category. I thought like, ‘Yeah, he’s from Liverpool. We’ll invite him. He’ll come.’ But I’ve won.”

“I can’t thank anyone enough for picking me,” Paddy Pimblett explained. “But, as I say, I just do what I do I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool, and I just said what I said that night and obviously I’ve stuck with it. I need to give a big shout out to my foundation, ‘The Baddy Foundation’, and the people who I work with, James’ Place. They save lives constantly, men’s live. They saved mine. So, a big shout out to them. As I say, I’m just doing my bit. I think anyone in my position should try to help people less fortunate than them.”