Paddy Pimblett backs Sean O’Malley in Petr Yan fight at UFC 280: ‘He could knock him out’

Polarizing UFC lightweight prospect, Paddy Pimblett has claimed that streaking bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley should be given his flowers for stepping inside the Octagon against former division champion, Petr Yan in October at UFC 280 – regardless of outcome in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Pimblett, yet to crack the official lightweight top-15 following a trio of Octagon victories since his September promotional debut last year, is currently targeting a fourth Octagon walk to come before the close of this year in a North America debut at UFC 282 in December.

The Liverpool finisher featured in the co-main event of UFC London back in July against Jordan Leavitt, defeating the Syndicate MMA grappler with an eventual second round rear-naked choke. The victory followed prior submission and knockout wins over Kazula Vargas, and fellow UFC alum, Luigi Vendramini, respectively.

Paddy Pimblett believes Sean O’Malley’s clash with Petr Yan is a “win-win”

Previewing O’Malley’s trip to ‘Fight Island’ to share the Octagon with Dudinka bruiser, Yan next month at UFC 280 – Pimblett, who recently ran into the Montana striker at UFC London, claimed O’Malley has the power on disposal to finish Yan and land a massive upset victory.

“It’s a win-win,” Paddy Pimblett said of Sean O’Malley’s fight with Petr Yan during a podcast appearance with Steve-O. “Even if he (Sean O’Malley) loses, everybody is gonna be like, ‘Oh, give him his due, he got in there with (Petr) Yan.’ I just think it really is a win-win for him. As long as he doesn’t get knocked out, you know what I mean.”

“That’s what I mean, he could win, he’s got that power,” Paddy Pimblett continued. “He could knock him out.”

Last time out, Dana White’s Contender Series alum, O’Malley battled to an eventual second round ‘No Contest’ against Pedro Munhoz after landing an inadvertent eye poke, leaving Munhoz unable to continue.

As for Yan, the former undisputed and interim bantamweight champion co-headlined UFC 273 against champion, Aljamain Sterling, dropping a split decision loss to the Uniondale grappler in the pair’s rematch.