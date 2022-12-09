Paddy Pimblett responds to Ariel Helwani: “He’s had to lie to make himself look good.”

The drama saga between MMA journalist Ariel Helwani and ‘The Baddy’ Paddy Pimblett adds new folds. As the UFC 282 fight week continues forward, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ has done additional interviews and released new information.

Paddy spoke with UFC president Dana White in an interview on his podcast last week and claimed that Ariel Helwani wanted Paddy to do an interview and cancel a paid showing, but Ariel offered him no payment for the potential appearance. Helwani then responded on The MMA Hour with a voice note from Paddy reaching out to Ariel, and to contact his manager.

England’s Paddy Pimblett has now added more details in an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri. Pimblett said:

“Ariel wanted me to not do a paid gig. To do something for free with him. And somehow, people have defended him, simple as. I don’t need to talk about it anymore because that’s just a fact. He’s come out with a false narrative and made it big. Said it didn’t bother him but has an hour and fifteen minute video about it. So, you know, we know it bothers him. He’s had to lie to make himself look good. Readin’ out private messages. We’ll address this after the fight me and my manager. Don’t you’s worr, we’ve got all the stuff there and He’s gonna look like an idiot.”

Paddy Pimblett responds to Ariel Helwani ahead of #UFC282, says he never asked Ariel for an interview

👀 Full video here: https://t.co/mhtmvcKmdh pic.twitter.com/Is9I5kIfm6 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) December 8, 2022

Paddy Pimblett explains that it was never an interview

Paddy Pimblett then continues and adds that he never wanted to meet Helwani for an interview, but instead it was just to hang out. ‘The Baddy’ explained:

“Yeah, the voice memo where I said you want to meet up? I didn’t once mention an interview. I said, do you want to meet up. To like have a drink or have something to eat, like a friend. He obviously never saw me as friend whereas I saw him as a friend. He only ever saw me as pound signs and dollar signs. I was always just a commodity to him.”

At UFC 282 on December 11, the UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett is booked in a competitive match against American Jared Gordon. Just last night, Ariel Helwani won the World MMA Award for the 2022 Journalist of the Year for the 12th consecutive year.

