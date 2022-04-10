It’s well documented that UFC star Paddy Pimblett has two loves. Fighting, and Liverpool Football Club. Ahead of Liverpool’s vital game today with league leaders Manchester City, the Scouser enlightened fans to his ultimate Liverpool XI from the premier league era.

Paddy Pimblett is a hardcore fan through and through, following his beloved team home and away. Even to the extent of flying abroad to get behind his mighty reds.

In an interview with BT Sport, The Baddy gave his ultimate Liverpool XI.

Paddy Pimblett Liverpool XI

Since following the club as a young boy, Pimblett found it relatively easy picking his ultimate XI. The Scouser included some top names such as Virgil Van Dijk, Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez, Mohammad Salah, and Sadio Mane. Check out the full XI below.

Ahead of #MCILIV we got @TheUFCBaddy to pick his ultimate Liverpool XI from the Premier League era 🔴 pic.twitter.com/LQNqjJQ9Qs — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 10, 2022

When not following his team across the country, Pimblett is between the walls of Next Generation MMA, grinding and developing as a complete mixed martial artist.

Since joining the UFC in 2021, The Baddy’s stock has continued to rise, resulting in opportunities opening up for the 27-year-old outside the Octagon. These opportunities included a life-changing deal with Barstool Sports and being invited to Anfield, the home of Liverpool Football Club, to do some pre-match interviews ahead of the club’s European nights.

It’s unknown when Pimblett will return to the UFC Octagon. The Liverpudlian has had an excellent start to his career under promotion (2-0), finishing both Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas in the first round. But for now, Pimblett is enjoying the fruits of his labour, indulging himself in as much food as possible before he cuts back down to the lightweight limit.

Who would you like Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett to face upon his UFC return?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.