Lightweight and Liverpool standout Paddy Pimblett made his UFC debut last month, knocking out Luigi Vendramini in the first round just as he predicted. Since his performance, ‘The Baddy’ has gained a lot of weight and has dismissed the critics of his rapid weight gain.

On his podcast, ‘Chattin Pony with Paddy The Baddy‘, Pimblett responded to the critics about his weight gain in between fights.

“Everyone keeps commenting s*** like Paddy the fatty and I’m like yeah, I enjoy being fat. I do, I’d rather be fat and happy than ripped and miserable 24/7… but, lad, like I’m saying these people that are in shape just 24/7 all year around. Like lad go and enjoy your life, you don’t enjoy that. Stop going on like you enjoy living that lifestyle because you’re dying for a cookie though.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Pimblett has been having fun on his social media in regards to his physique change since his 155 lb weight cut for his fight. He has never shied away from his love for fast food and has even admitted that whenever he isn’t training, he indulges in nearly all types of greasy foods and has a large desire for desserts.

One can't help but laugh at Pimblett's self-indulgence and weight gain in between fights.



As long as the Liverpool native can keep putting on performances like he did last month, no one will question his diet in between fights.

What’s your take on Paddy Pimblett’s love for fast food in between fight camps?