Paddy Pimblett questions Charles Oliveira’s showing against Islam Makhachev: ‘I would’ve put up a better fight’

Ahead of his incoming UFC 282 co-headliner tonight, lightweight division prospect, Paddy Pimblett has claimed he would have put up a better effort and performance at UFC 280 against lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev earlier this year – than former titleholder, Charles Oliveira.

Pimblett, who is set to make his pay-per-view debut for the organization tonight on the main card of UFC 282 in Las Vegas, Nevada – clashes with Jared Gordon in a co-main event slot.

A vacant light heavyweight title fight between former champion, Jan Blachowicz, and the streaking Russian, Magomed Ankalaev set to take headlining honors at the showcase event.

Sharing his thoughts on the aforenoted, Makhachev’s October lightweight title victory over former champion, Oliveira, Pimblett insisted he would likely put up a better challenge to the streaking Makhackala native than the Brazilian ultimately mustered.



“I got so much stick for picking Charles (Oliveira) agains Islam (Makhachev), which is crazy because a lot of people picked Charles but still on social media posts and stuff, ‘Oh, you picked Charles.’,” Paddy Pimblett told assembled media ahead of UFC 282. “Yeah, ‘cause Charles had fought better peopleand I thought Charles was going to win.”

“Can’t I have a prediction anymore?” Paddy Pimblett asked. “People saying you haven’t given props to Islam, I have. He looked unbelieveable that night, he absolutely dominated Charles. I would’ve put up a better fight that night than Charles did, to be honest.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Paddy Pimblett boasts an undefeated 3-0 Octagon tenure since his September debut last year

Approaching his fourth Octagon walk under the banner of the UFC, former Cage Warriors featherweight titleholder, Pimblett debuted in the promotion in September of last year – securing a knockout win over Luigi Vendramini.

Earlier this year in a pair of outings in London, Pimblett landed back-to-back submission rear-naked choke victories over both Kazula Vargas, and Jordan Leavitt.