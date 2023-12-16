paddy Pimblett turns in decision win over game Tony Ferguson in return – UFC 296 Highlights

Remaining unbeaten in his Octagon tenure, Paddy Pimblett hands former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson his seventh consecutive defeat on tonight’s main card clash at UFC 296 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pimblett, who has been sidelined through an ankle injury suffered in his dubious unanimous decision win against Jared Gordon back in December of last year.

Landing his fourth consecutive win under the banner of the UFC since his move from Cage Warriors, Pimblett landed a judging win over Oxnard veteran, Ferguson.

Dropping The Ultimate Fighter victor on the feet in the opening round, Pimblett stole the frame from Ferguson — who brought former US Navy SEAL David Goggins into his corner for tonight’s action.

Taking top control in the second round, Pimblett managed to amass over eight minutes of control time, while appearing majorly fatigued in the third round — with Ferguson unable to turn on the pace enough to force a finish before he was once more taken down.

