Paddy Pimblett has responded to Logan Paul after the YouTube personality said that he would like to fight ‘The Baddy’ if he ever made the switch to MMA.

Paddy Pimblett is coming off the back of his submission victory over Kazula Vargas at UFC London, when the promotion returned to the country for the first time since pre-pandemic. Now it appears Pimblett believes he would to the same to Paul as he did Vargas.

Paddy Pimblett Open To Logan Paul Talks

After speaking to The Schmo, Pimblett was not surprised to hear the call that had been made by Paul.

“He knows who the boy is, doesn’t he?”

“He knows who will put bums on seats, lad. I can’t see him mentioning anyone else. “I know he’s a lot bigger than me but I don’t think it really matters, to be honest. I think I’d submit him quite easily and quite quickly but you never know, anything can happen in a fight. If Logan Paul ever does want the fight, lad, I’m open to hearing what numbers he’s coming at us with.” (Transcribed by The Mirror)

Paul’s most recent outing within combat sports was just shy of a year ago when he took on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing bout. The YouTube sensation also made an appearance at WrestleMania and now appears to be considering making the transition over to Mixed Martial Arts.

Pimblett has amassed a global following since joining the UFC and his performances against Luigi Vendramini and Kazula Vargas have helped that. Although Logan Paul is calling for a potential fight with Pimblett, it seems very likely that fans would prefer to see ‘The Baddy’ back in action at the rumoured UFC card taking place in the UK on July 23rd.

Would you watch Paddy Pimblett Vs. Logan Paul if it happened?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.