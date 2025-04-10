‘Trying to Take My Head Off’ – Paddy Pimblett Ready to Survive the Fury from Michael Chandler at UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett is ready for Michael Chandler to come out swinging.

In one of the most intriguing matchups at UFC 314 this Saturday night, ‘The Baddy’ will look to continue his climb up the lightweight ranks when he meets Chandler, a former Bellator champion, in the evening’s co-main event.

Chandler goes into the fight with a lackluster 2-4 record inside the Octagon, though that doesn’t tell the whole story. Despite his lack of success in recent years, ‘Iron’ has become a fan favorite for his balls-to-the-wall style of fighting that has delivered instant classics against the likes of Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Dustin Poirier.

Well aware of Chandler’s penchant for fast starts that don’t let up until the final bell, Pimblett knows he’ll have to be ready for a furious attack from the 38-year-old brawler.

“When it comes down to fighting Michael Chandler, I know even in the fifth round he’s going to try and push the pace,” Pimblett said on the third episode of UFC 314 Embedded. “He’s going to come out trying to take my head off, so I need to be ready—and I am ready.”

Paddy Pimblett eyeing a title shot in 2026

While Chandler tries to snap a two-fight losing skid, Pimblett is planning to extend his unbeaten streak inside the Octagon to seven.

Not only that, a win for ‘The Baddy’ would also put him into the lightweight top 10, putting him potentially one big victory away from a shot at the division’s top prize.