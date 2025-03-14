Paddy Pimblett’s Former Foe Ready to Step in at UFC 314: ‘I’ve Been Manifesting It’

As it stands, Paddy Pimblett is set to square off with Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated co-main event clash at UFC 314 on April 12. But if for any reason ‘Iron’ can’t make it to fight night, Jared Gordon is ready to step in.

Pimblett’s fight against Chandler will be his toughest test yet, but if he manages to notch his seventh straight win inside the Octagon, he’ll earn himself a spot in the UFC’s lightweight top 10 and inch himself that much closer to a title opportunity.

Chandler has never been one to withdraw from fights, but should something happen that forces the former Bellator titleholder to bow out, Gordon will be more than willing to run it back with ‘The Baddy’ in Miami.

“I doubt it unless my teammate Chandler falls off the card and I get my rematch with Paddy,” Gordon told Home of Fight. “I’ve been manifesting it. No offense to Mike, he’s my buddy but you know, that’s how opportunities come about and you have to seize the moment so of course, in my mind, I’m like I want it to happen.”

Gordon previously faced Pimblett at UFC 282 in December 2022. Despite practically everyone scoring the fight in favor of Gordon after three rounds, the three judges awarded the fight to Pimblett unanimously, delivering one of the most controversial scorecards in promotional history.

Gordon only needs a couple days to cut weight for lightweight rematch with paddy pimblett

Pimblett refused to acknowledge the controversy and repeatedly doubled down on his victory. ‘The Baddy’ even went so far as the call for a Fight of the Night bonus despite the bout being one of the worst fights on the night. Gordon has been lobbying for a rematch with Pimblett ever since.

“I think it’s gonna be a great fight and I’m rooting for Mike, he’s my teammate but you know, I just want him to for some reason have an emergency and pull off the card and I’m right here,” Gordon added. “I’m walking around like 171, 172, I can make weight on four, five, three days notice. I’m ready bro.”

Gordon is just 1-1 since the loss to Pimblett. His first fight back came against King Green, but unfortunately, the bout ended in the first round following an accidental clash of heads. ‘The Flash’ has since scored a first-round KO against Mark Madsen followed by a split decision loss against Nasrat Haqparast.