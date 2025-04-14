Why Did Paddy Pimblett Call Conor McGregor a Lizard? UFC Athlete Answers

Off the back of his victory at UFC 314, promotional-perfect contender, Paddy Pimblett has hit out at former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor — labelling him a “lizard” in a bid to secure a future fight with the veteran counter striker — at a venue of his choosing.

Pimblett, who racked up his seventh consecutive victory over the weekend, did so in dominant and brutal fashion.

Image via: Getty

Taking on former lightweight title chaser, Michael Chandler — Pimblett landed an eventual third round knockout win, assuming control on top after opening a massive laceration on the former Bellator MMA star with a jumping knee at the beginning of the second round.

And staking a claim for a title-eliminator in his next outing, Pimblett had a host of suggestions. Namely, the Liverpool grappler welcomed clashes with the likes of Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and notably, former undisputed champion, Charles Oliveira.

However, another potential pairing on the horizon — particularly as far as Pimblett is concerned — is a long-rumored fight with McGregor.

Paddy Pimblett hopes to land Conor McGregor fight after UFC 314 win

And hoping to secure a pairing, Pimblett suggested the duo could fight anywhere in England or the Republic of Ireland in a bid to coax the veteran back to the Octagon.

“Conor (McGregor) tweeted saying he had his eye on this fight and probably put a bet on Chandler by knockout,” Paddy Pimblett told TNT Sports reporter, Caroline Pearce. “What now, Conor? You little lizard! Thought you would’ve backed your own lads—Irish and Scouse together! If you’re coming back, lad, let’s do it. Wembley, Croke Park—you name it. Me and Conor sell Wembley out, sell Anfield out, sell Croke Park out. Anyone can get it!”