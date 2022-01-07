Paddy Pimblett believes that he could submit Dustin Poirier in a similar fashion to Charles Oliveira.

Since making his debut in the UFC last year, Pimblett has been making all kinds of noise in the MMA space. His knockout of Luigi Vendramini really brought a ton of new eyes on the Liverpool product. What a lot of these new fans do not realize is that “The Baddy” actually has more submission wins than knockout wins.

During his recent appearance on Michael Bisping’s podcast ‘Believe You Me’ Pimblett suggested that he could finish Poirier in the same way that Charles Oliveira did at UFC 269. (H/T bjpenn.com)

“I went with Poirier over Oliveira. And lad, after watching that fight as well, I’m watching that thinking, ‘Lad, if Oliveira can do that to you Dustin, I can.’ It’s mad like, when you watch (it), MMA math doesn’t work, but when you watch fights, you’re just like, ‘Wow, if he can do that and get in that position, then f***ing I can.”

While Pimblett is very confident in his abilities, he also isn’t going to get too far ahead of himself. He has already said that in order for him to fight the top 15 fighters, he will have to get an increase in pay.

He has also been teasing his return to the octagon recently. With the UFC returning to England in the early spring, it seems like the Pimblett train is just getting started.

Before storming onto the scene in the UFC, Pimblett was a star in Cage Warriors over in the UK. He was the featherweight champ and also competed at lightweight toward the end of his time with the promotion.

The full podcast with Michael Bisping and Paddy Pimblett is available below.

Do you think that Paddy Pimblett could submit Dustin Poirier like Charles Oliveira did at UFC 269?

