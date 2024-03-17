Paddy Pimblett calls for Renato Moicano fight in July return to UFC: ‘I’m coming, you little sausage’

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett calls out Renato Moicano for a matchup this Summer.

Despite not making it to the top-15, Pimblett finds himself on the receiving end of call outs from numerous 155lbers’, even those ranked above him. Now 5-0 under the UFC banner, it seems now that Pimblett will likely now have to take the step up in class and face someone in the top-15.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Pimblett has his eyes set on one fighter in particular – No.13 ranked Mociano after having had some recent back-and-forth online. Pimblett would call would call out the Mociano in his latest YouTube video.

“I saw something the other day on Twitter – that I’m meant to be fighting Renato Moicano at UFC 301. No, no. [Pimblett shakes his finger]. My kids will be about two weeks old. I’m not fighting that soon,” Pimblett said. I’m not going to be fighting until June or July. But that is who I want next, Renato Moicano. “Money Moicano, you owe me money, lad. I’m coming for you. You little sausage.” (H/T MMA Mania)

Should Paddy Pimblett vs. Renato Moicano be next?

Moicano is currently booked to face No.10 ranked Jalin Turner on the upcoming UFC 300 card. While this may seem like an obvious problem, if he comes out reasonably unscathed a late Sumer matchup against Pimblett can makes sense after either result.

If Moicano does lose, it’s unlikely that he will drop out of the top-15 and any number next to Pimblett’s name is all he needs out of his next outing.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

‘Money’ Mociano has also begun to show off some of his fun personality, building his profile in the process. The 34-year-old would be happy to engage Pimblett is some trash talk, and with a high-level grappling game could result in both a fun build-up and stylistic matchup.

Who wins, Paddy Pimblett or Renato Moicano?