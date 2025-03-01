Controversy Erupts as Paddy Donovan Knocks Out Lewis Crocker After the Bell

Paddy Donovan delivered a vicious knockout against Lewis Crocker. Unfortunately, the finishing blow came after the bell.

With a busy weekend in combat sports, including Gervonta Davis‘ return to the squared circle, Donovan vs. Crocker flew under the radar, but those who tuned in witnessed an entertaining eight-round scrap.

Emanating from the SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland, Donovan largely dominated the bout, proving the be the more powerful and accurate striker.

Donovan controlled the action throughout, but a massive mistake in the waning seconds of the eighth round would cost him big.

With time ticking down, Donovan was lighting up Crocker against the ropes. As the onslaught ensued, the bell rang signaling the end of the round. However, Donovan wasn’t quite done. The Irishman proceeded to uncork a vicious right hand that caught Crocker clean and sent him crashing to the canvas.

Moments later, Donovan was disqualified for the late blow.

CROCKER GOES DOWN AFTER THE BELL AND DONOVAN IS DQ'D!! 😵😵#CrockerDonovan pic.twitter.com/kbaFlo1Qey — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) March 1, 2025

Immediately following the fight, Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn called for a rematch between the two.

“You never want a fight to end like that,” said Hearn. “Paddy was sensational. The shot was after the bell… To be honest with you, I want to see it again. The reality is there’s going to be a lot of people wanting to see this fight again. We know what controversy does, it builds into massive fights. Honestly, as a promoter, I want to see the fight again and I want to see it play out.”

Check out all the highlights from paddy donovan vs. lewis crocker:

Paddy Donovan has a point taken in the sixth round 👀#CrockerDonovan pic.twitter.com/il8wmcKIYF — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) March 1, 2025

DOWN GOES CROCKER 😱#CrockerDonovan | Live NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/umJRt8Bk8L — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 1, 2025

Paddy Donovan hits Lewis Crocker after the bell and is DISQUALIFIED!!! #CrockerDonovan pic.twitter.com/wUouP4ITYW — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 1, 2025