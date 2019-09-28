Ovince Saint Preux Defeats Michal Oleksiejczuk With Trademark Von Flue Choke – UFC Copenhagen Results

Spread the word!













Next up on the UFC Copenhagen main card is a light heavyweight contest between Michal Oleksiejczuk and former title challenger Ovince Saint Preux.

Round 1: Oleksiejczuk starts the fight with a flurry on Saint Preux and has him backed up against the cage. “OSP” attempts a takedown before getting a clinch position. They separate before Saint Preux briefly gets dropped and is in defensive mode. He recovers but is constantly pressured by Oleksiejczuk as the first round is a clear one for the latter.

Round 2: The second round saw Oleksiejczuk start at a slower pace while Saint Preux was connecting much more frequently. He eventually took the Pole down and locked in his trademark von flue choke to get the second round win.

Official Result: Ovince Saint Preux defeated Michal Oleksiejczuk via submission.