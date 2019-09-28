UFC Copenhagen Results: Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier

LowKickMMA will be providing you with UFC Copenhagen results throughout the night. The show goes down from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.
In the main event of the night, middleweights Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier go head-to-head in a fight that could very well play a major role in the 185-pound title picture. Also, Gilbert Burns will meet Gunnar Nelson in welterweight action. Ion Cutelaba will face Khalil Rountree at light heavyweight. And Michal Oleksiejczuk takes on Ovince Saint Preux at 205 pounds.
UFC Copenhagen Results:
Main Card (ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET):
- Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier
- Lightweight: Danilo Belluardo vs. Mark Madsen
- Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Gunnar Nelson
- Light heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs. Khalil Rountree
- Light heavyweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Ovince Saint Preux
- Welterweight: Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET):
- Middleweight: Alen Amedovski vs. John Phillips
- Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Makhmud Muradov
- Welterweight: Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Ismail Naurdiev
- Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Brandon Davis
- Bantamweight: Macy Chiasson vs. Lina Lansberg
- Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Lando Vannata
- Bantamweight: Nohelin Hernandez vs. Jack Shore
