UFC Copenhagen Results: Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier

LowKickMMA will be providing you with UFC Copenhagen results throughout the night. The show goes down from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In the main event of the night, middleweights Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier go head-to-head in a fight that could very well play a major role in the 185-pound title picture. Also, Gilbert Burns will meet Gunnar Nelson in welterweight action. Ion Cutelaba will face Khalil Rountree at light heavyweight. And Michal Oleksiejczuk takes on Ovince Saint Preux at 205 pounds.

The UFC has compiled a great night of fights for the Denmark crowd tonight. Check out our UFC Copenhagen results below.

UFC Copenhagen Results:

Main Card (ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET):

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier

Lightweight: Danilo Belluardo vs. Mark Madsen

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Gunnar Nelson

Light heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs. Khalil Rountree

Light heavyweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Welterweight: Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET):

Middleweight: Alen Amedovski vs. John Phillips

Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Makhmud Muradov

Welterweight: Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Ismail Naurdiev

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Brandon Davis

Bantamweight: Macy Chiasson vs. Lina Lansberg

Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Lando Vannata

Bantamweight: Nohelin Hernandez vs. Jack Shore

**Keep refreshing for live results/LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC Copenhagen begins at 11 a.m. ET**