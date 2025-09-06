Crowd Goes Wild as Oumar Sy Dominates Brendson Ribeiro in Epic TKO: UFC Paris Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Oumar Sy sent the Accor Arena into an absolute frenzy at UFC Paris.

Competing in front of a hometown crowd, Sy delivered a dominant performance on Saturday night, taking down Brendson Ribeiro twice. With his opponent pinned to the canvas and pressed against the cage, Sy unleashed a series of brutal elbows that appeared to have rendered his opponent momentarily unconscious.

Sy continued to unleash ground strikes before the referee finally stepped in, mercifully bringing a stop to the bout and igniting the live crowd further.

Official Result: Oumar Sy def. Brendson Ribeiro via TKO (elbows and punches) at 4:42 of Round 1.

Sy moved to 12-1 in his mixed martial arts career, with his last three victories all coming under the UFC banner.

Check out Highlights From Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro at UFC Paris:

