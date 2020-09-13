In the UFC Vegas 10 co-main event Ottman Azaitar is hoping to follow up on his impressive UFC debut with the biggest win of his career. Khama Worthy stands in his way. ‘Deathstar‘ will be hopeful of making it three in a row inside the Octagon after picking up upset wins over Devonte Smith and Luis Pena.

Round 1: Lot’s of movement and feints at the start of round one. Both men clearly respect the others power. Finally, Khama Worthy lands a jab. Ottman Azaitar attempts to land some hooks of his own that just miss. Azaitar lands two big shots over the top. He follows up with more to drop his opponent. Azaitar swarms Worthy and forces Herb Dean to step in and wave this one off.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ottman Azaitar def. Khama Worthy via TKO (strikes) in round one