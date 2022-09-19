Oscar De La Hoya slams Canelo Alvarez’s ‘f*cking dud’ win against Gennady Golovkin in deleted Twitter tirade

Oscar De La Hoya has taken issue with middleweight kingpin and former Golden Boy Promotion’s client, Canelo Alvarez’s unanimous decision win over Kazakhstan native, Gennady Golovkin in the pair’s trilogy matchup over the weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada – describing the capping matchup as a “f*cking dud”.

De La Hoya, a former multiple-time world champion himself, ripped former promotional star, Alvarez for his second career win over the veteran, Golovkin, as well as claiming the latter was “old”.

Thrice sharing the squared circle, Canelo first met with Golovkin back in September 2017, with the duo battling over the course of 12 rounds to a controversial split decision draw.

The following year in the same month, Canelo managed to defeat Golovkin – handing the Kazakh his first career loss in another dubious and controversial majority decision effort.

Canelo Alvarez cruises to one-sided judging win over Gennady Golovkin

Sharing the ring with Golovkin last weekend in the third matchup between the two, Canelo Alvarez, who successfully defended his five championships, turned in a rather one-sided unanimous decision win over the former, who was questioned for his sudden lax in output compared to his prior fights with the Mexico favorite.

Sharing his thoughts on the blockbuster pairing, De La Hoya lambasted the fight between Canelo and Golovkin, as well as claiming former world champion, Bernard Hopkins was a much better fighter than the former, in a now-deleted tweet.

“The truth is everyone is afraid of speaking the truth, the fight (between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin) was a f*cking dud,” Oscar De La Hoya tweeted. “GGG was old ass (sic) f*ck and Canelo (Alvarez) can’t hold (Bernard) Hopkins’ jockstrap.”

De La Hoya was scheduled to make his boxing return last year as part of a Triller Fight Club event against former UFC light heavyweight champion, Vitor Belfort, however, was replaced by former boxing champion, Evander Holyfield on short notice after testing positive for COVID-19.