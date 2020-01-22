Oscar De La Hoya Responds To Conor McGregor Boxing Talk: Stay In Your Own Lane

Spread the word!













Boxing promoter Oscar de la Hoya would not be a fan of seeing Conor McGregor return to the sweet science.

McGregor enjoyed a triumphant return to the Octagon when he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 last weekend. There has since been talk of the Irishman potentially rematching Floyd Mayweather while there’s also been discussion of a Manny Pacquiao fight as well.

However, De La Hoya believes fighters in both sports should just stay in their lane.

“I think every sport should just stay in their own lane,” De La Hoya told Fight Hub TV when asked about McGregor. “I wouldn’t mind seeing a Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight again because they’re two boxers. Just stay in your own lane — I think it’s best for every sport.”

In the past, there has also been talk of Khabib Nurmagomedov boxing Floyd Mayweather. But for De La Hoya, it would be pointless as the result would not be any different to when McGregor boxed Mayweather.

“We’ve seen it once before,” he added. “Nothing’s going to change. Mayweather’s the best at what he does in boxing and an MMA fighter is not going to beat him in boxing.

“… Just stay in your own lane and we’ll all be happy. I saw the McGregor fight [vs. Cerrone]. He’s awesome at what he does in the Octagon. And I love watching fights with Pacquiao and Mayweather. Let’s just stick to our own lanes and enjoy these fights and let’s grow these sports collectively.”

It’s hard not to agree with De La Hoya.

What do you make of his comments?