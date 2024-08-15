Oscar De La Hoya snaps at Dana White: “When a guy slaps his wife in public”

Oscar De La Hoya has taken another shot at Dana White as their long-running feud continues.

If you’ve been living under a rock, Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White do not like each other. The two behemoths from boxing and mixed martial arts just do not see eye to eye, and it really is that simple.

They have both found success as promoters in their respective sports, but their relationship has been deteriorating pretty dramatically in recent years.

De La Hoya has had his own set of personal issues, but the same is also true for Dana White. Alas, instead of breaking bread, the two have continually opted to go to war with each other in the media.

In the most recent example of that, Oscar couldn’t help but bring up some pretty notable troubles from the UFC CEO’s past.

"When a guy slaps his wife in public… when his mom writes a book about him saying that he's a douche. His own mom! That's all I have to say."



“Yeah, we were cool. When I first thought about getting into MMA, I strongly felt that he just wanted to bury me, not have competition. He started talking shit about me. What does he talk about? The coke and the pantyhose? So what? 15 years ago, so what? And I don’t have friends. It’s absurd because I don’t even think about it. We’re in different sports, he does his thing, I do my thing.

“Just because I wanted to start a little competition, he gets all ‘let me scream louder.’ When a guy slaps his wife in public, you know when his mom writes a book about him saying that he is a douche, his own mom? That’s all I have to say. I don’t have to say anything more,” De La Hoya said.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if Dana White decides to respond to this latest jab.