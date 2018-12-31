Oscar De La Hoya Criticizes Dana White Over Jon Jones’ UFC 232 Payout

Oscar De La Hoya criticizes UFC President Dana White for the reported payout that newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones received for his latest fight. It’s been well established that these two promoters do not like each other.

Their most recent exchange was over fighter pay which led to a back and forth of heated words to the point where De La Hoya challenged White to a fight. White on the other hand wanted to have a debate.

Moving along to the UFC 232 PPV event, the reported payouts were released that listed Jones making $500,000 for his headlining fight against Alexander Gustafsson. White made it known at the post-UFC 232 press conference that he won’t back down from De La Hoya.

“First of all this all started with him telling people not to watch Mayweather vs. McGregor. Who does that?” White told MMAjunkie. “Then he came out and said, he basically lied about what guys has been paid. What we were paying fighters, what Chuck Liddell made, what Tito (Ortiz) made. He’s a liar. I called him out for being a piece of (expletive) and a liar, basically.



“Wait till you see what we do this year. Wait till you see what happens with Oscar De La Hoya in the next three years. You guys know me. Some of you have known me for a long time. You want to battle? I’m your guy. I’m your guy. Let’s do it.”

Well, the UFC President had to expect for Oscar to fire back at him and did just that on Twitter. This is when the legendary boxer brought up Jones’ payout and claimed PPV was dead.

Oscar De La Hoya Critical

“500k For Jones, Really?! @danawhite and you say you wanna battle. Wait till the fans realize that PPV is dead.”