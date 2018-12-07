Max Holloway: Everything Ortega Has Done, I’ve Done Better

Max Holloway is ready to make his return to the Octagon.

This weekend (Sat. December 8, 2018) Holloway will defend his UFC featherweight championship against Brian Ortega. The pair will main event UFC 231 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

In preparation for this weekend’s festivities, the UFC held its pre-fight press conference featuring the fighters involved in the co-main and main events. Ortega and Holloway fielded questions from the media. “The Blessed One” was asked about Ortega’s rise in the division and the amazing accomplishments he has achieved inside the Octagon.

While Holloway admits Ortega has been impressive, he maintains he has already done everything “T-City” has – and did it better (via MMA Fighting):

“He’s good. He’s a dangerous man, but everybody keeps talking about Brian and this and that. Everything the guy did, I did better. He’s on what, a six-fight win streak? I got 12. He beat a champion?

“I beat two — and I beat one of them twice. So at the end of the day, the ‘Blessed’ express is going around in a circle. We’re lapping you, bro. And I’m younger than you, so congratulations.”

Both Holloway and Ortega have been extremely impressive. Holloway hasn’t lost a fight since 2013 when he was bested by a young Conor McGregor. As for Ortega, he is undefeated in his MMA career and has finished all his victories with a knockout or submission.