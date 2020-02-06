ONE Warrior’s Code: Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













ONE Warrior’s Code is set to take place today (Fri. 7 February) inside the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The prelims start on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and the ONE Super App at 5:30am Eastern Standard Time (EST)/2:30am Pacific Standard Time (PST).

For the main card, switch to B/R Live at 8:30am EST/5:30am PST.

The main event of the 12-bout card will see ONE’s inaugural Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion becoming crowned. The two men facing off for the strap are Thailand’s Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy and his compatriot Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym.

Petchmorakot was scheduled to meet Russia’s Jamal Yusupov, but after Yusupov failed a medical test, Petchmorakot found himself with a new and just as dangerous opponent.

The co-main event features an intriguing middleweight clash between the undefeated Dutchman Reinier de Ridder and Brazil’s Leandro Ataides. The winner of this bout could be looking at a title shot. Both men come into this contest carrying impressive winning streaks, and this bout should be one of the highlights of the night.

Another bout that fan should pay attention to is the lightweight contest between Iuri Lapicus and Russia’s Marat Gafurov. The unbeaten Lapicus trains out of Team Leone-Petrosyan and is a real prospect in the ONE lightweight division. This will be his second contest inside the ONE Circle.

He faces a real test in the form of Gafurov, the former ONE Featherweight World Champion, will test Lapicus’ ground game more than any other fighter he has ever faced. If the Moldavian can get his hand raised tonight in Jakarta, it will be a real wake-up call to the rest of the division.

Here is the full line up for ONE: Warrior’s Code

Main Card:

Muay Thai Featherweight World Championship: Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy vs. Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy vs. Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym Middleweight: Leandro Ataides vs. Reinier de Ridder

Leandro Ataides vs. Reinier de Ridder Lightweight: Iuri Lapicus vs. Marat Gafurov

Iuri Lapicus vs. Marat Gafurov Flyweight: Eko Roni Saputra vs. Khon Sichan

Eko Roni Saputra vs. Khon Sichan Featherweight: Kim Jae Woong vs. Koyomi Matsushima

Prelims: