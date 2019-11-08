ONE: Masters Of Fate: Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













ONE: Masters Of Fate is scheduled to take place this Friday, 8 November, inside the Mall Of Asia Arena, in Manila, Philippines.

The prelims for ONE: Masters Of Fate will begin at 4:30 am (EST) on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and the ONE Super App. The main card will kick off at 7:30 am (EST) on B/R Live.

The 13-bout card will be a predominantly MMA affair with only three ONE Super Series bouts scheduled. While the card may lack the star power of ONE Championship’s more recent events, there are several intriguing matchups that fans will want to pay attention to.

Here is a selection of some of the key bouts worth checking out.

Joshua Pacio’s Strawweight Title Defense

After recapturing the ONE Strawweight World Championship with an impressive knock out of Japan’s Yosuke Saruta in April, Team Lakay’s Joshua Pacio will mount the first defense of his new title reign. The 23 year-old will take on compatriot Rene Catalan in the main event of Friday’s card.

The rise of Catalan has been ONE’s Cinderella story of recent years. The 40-year-old started his ONE career with two losses and one No Contest. After a two year break from the promotion, Catalan returned to action in 2016, and since then has accumulated six-straight wins.

A Wushu World Champion, Catalan’s strength lies his standup game. However, the odds are that his fairy tale run will come to an end this week. It is hard to see Catalan breaking down the younger, faster Pacio, who is solid on and off his feet.

One factor in Catalan’s favor is that since the strawweight belt was introduced in 2015, there has only ever been one successful title defense. Pacio will be fighting both Catalan and history when the two square off this week.

Bi Nguyen and Stamp Fairtex Clash In Pivotal Atomweight Bout

Former Survivor contest Bi Nguyen will face the toughest challenge of her career to-date when she steps into the ONE circle on Friday. The 30-year-old Vietnamese American is set to clash with Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp, who trains out of Fairtex Gym, currently holds the ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Championships. The 22 year-old is now targeting a third world title and has her sights set on the ONE Atomweight World Championship.

Nguyen’s strength is her standup, but in Stamp, she will be facing the top female striker on ONE’s roster. Nguyen is a tough, gritty fighter, and her best bet would be to test Stamp’s ground game. The Thai has yet to face an MMA adversary as experienced as Nguyen, and there are likely to be holes in her game that Nguyen can exploit.

The stakes are high in this bout as the winner could see themselves closing in on a title shot.

Team Lakay Veterans Looks To Put On A Show For Home Fans

It’s been a tough year for Team Lakay. The famed Baguio City team started 2019 with four ONE World Championss, and that number has now been whittled down to one. This Friday, Eduard Folayang and Geje Eustaquio, two of their former titleholders, will step into the ONE circle looking to raise the spirits of their fervent fanbase.

Former lightweight champion Folayang comes into this bout on the back of two straight losses. The most recent was against Eddie Alveraz, in a fight where Folayang had the upper hand but throw it away afterone poor decision.

The 35 year-old is set to face Mongolia’s Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu, whose most recent bout was a unanimous decision victory over Thailand’s Shannon Wiratchai in February. This is a fight the Filipino really should win as his experience and skill level should be too much for the Mongolian. A third straight loss would send Folayang crashing out of the title picture.

The same can be said for former flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio, who will face Finland’s Toni Tauru in a rematch of their 2016, encounter. The Finn won that contest with a convincing first-round submission, but that win proved to be false-dawn as since then, Tauru has gone on a run of three straight losses.

On Friday, in front of his home fans, Eustaquio will look to balance the ledger between himself and Tauru.

Main Card:

Joshua Pacio (c) vs. Rene Catalan (ONE Strawweight World Championship)

Eduard Folayang vs. Tsogookhuu Amarsanaa (mma – lightweight)

Sangmanee Sathian MuayThai vs. Azize Hlali (muay thai – bantamweight)

Geje Eustaquio vs. Toni Tauru (mma-flyweight)

Stamp Fairtext vs. Bi Nguyen (mma-atomweight)

Paulus Lumihi vs. Li Kai Wen (mma-bantamweight)

Prelims: