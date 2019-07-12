ONE: Masters Of Destiny Results: Petrosyan Bests Sangprapai

ONE Masters Of Destiny went down today (Friday, 12 July 2019) in front of a packed out Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
In the main event, Thailand’s Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy and Armenian-Italian Giorgio Petrosyan fought out an excellent kickboxing bout, which resulted in a unanimous decision win for Petrosyan.
The co-main event saw Angela Lee squaring off against former training partner turned rival Michelle Nicolini. Nicolini was able to execute her gameplan beautifully, keeping the fight on the ground for the majority of the night. She defeated the ONE atomweight titleholder via unanimous decision.
Here are the complete results from the 15-bout card.
Main Card (B/R Live (US), ONE App (international), 8:30 a.m. ET)
- Giorgio Petrosyan def. Petchmorakot Sangprapai via unanimous decision — Kickboxing
- Michelle Nicolini def. Angela Lee via unanimous decision
- Ev Ting def. Daichi Abe via R2 submission (rear-naked choke, 4:44)
- Gurdarshan Mangat def. Abro Fernandes via unanimous decision
- Jihin Radzuan def. Jomary Torres via R1 submission (triangle)
- Troy Worthen defeats Chen Rui via R2 TKO (strikes, 3:29)
- Hiroki Akimoto def. Kenny Tse via unanimous decision — Kickboxing
Preliminaries (ONE App, Facebook, Twitter, 6 a.m. ET)
- Janet Todd def. Kai Ting Chuang via majority decision — Kickboxing
- Dae Sung Park def. Kimihiro Eto via R2 TKO (strikes, 1:59)
- Aleksi Toivonen def. Akihiro Fujisawa via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 3:27)
- Mohammed Bin Mahmoud def. Saiful Merican via unanimous decision — Muay Thai
- Adrian Mattheis def. Zhe Li via R2 TKO (strikes, 1:51)
- Bozhena Antoniyar def. Bi Nguyen via split decision
- Sorgraw def. George Mann via split decision — Muay Thai
- Josh Tonna def. Yoshihisa Morimoto via unanimous decision — Kickboxing