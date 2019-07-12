ONE: Masters Of Destiny Results: Petrosyan Bests Sangprapai

Spread the word!













ONE Masters Of Destiny went down today (Friday, 12 July 2019) in front of a packed out Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

In the main event, Thailand’s Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy and Armenian-Italian Giorgio Petrosyan fought out an excellent kickboxing bout, which resulted in a unanimous decision win for Petrosyan.

The co-main event saw Angela Lee squaring off against former training partner turned rival Michelle Nicolini. Nicolini was able to execute her gameplan beautifully, keeping the fight on the ground for the majority of the night. She defeated the ONE atomweight titleholder via unanimous decision.

Here are the complete results from the 15-bout card.

Main Card (B/R Live (US), ONE App (international), 8:30 a.m. ET)

Giorgio Petrosyan def. Petchmorakot Sangprapai via unanimous decision — Kickboxing

Michelle Nicolini def. Angela Lee via unanimous decision

Ev Ting def. Daichi Abe via R2 submission (rear-naked choke, 4:44)

Gurdarshan Mangat def. Abro Fernandes via unanimous decision

Jihin Radzuan def. Jomary Torres via R1 submission (triangle)

Troy Worthen defeats Chen Rui via R2 TKO (strikes, 3:29)

Hiroki Akimoto def. Kenny Tse via unanimous decision — Kickboxing

Preliminaries (ONE App, Facebook, Twitter, 6 a.m. ET)