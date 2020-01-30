ONE: Fire & Fury : Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













ONE: Fire & Fury is set to go down on Friday, 31 January inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

The prelims begin on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and the ONE Super App at 4:30am Eastern Standard Time (EST)/1:30am Pacific Standard Time (PST).

For the main card, switch to B/R Live at 7:30am EST/4:30am PST.

The eleven-bout card will be headlined by a ONE strawweight world title clash between defending champion Joshua Pacio and former champion Alex Silva.

After riding a three-bout losing streak, Brazil’s Silva has chalked up two straight wins by beating Stefer Rahardian and Xuewen Peng. Pacio will provide a big step in competition for Silva, and the odds are that the hometown fighter gets the win on Friday night.

The 24-year-old Pacio has emerged as one of the world’s top strawweight fighters over the past few years and combines impressive wrestling with solid striking.

Silva has never stopped an opponent via strikes, with eight of his nine wins coming via submission. Pacio will feel confident that he has the measure of Silva on the feet and will also back himself to, at the very least, nullify Silva ‘s ground game.

Aside from the main event bout fans will want to keep an eye on the returning Team Lakay fighters Eduard Folayang and Danny Kingad.

Here is the full line up for ONE: Fire & Fury

Main Card:

ONE Strawweight World Championship: Joshua Pacio (C) vs Alex Silva

Joshua Pacio (C) vs Alex Silva Lightweight: Eduard Folayang vs Ahmed Mujtaba

Eduard Folayang vs Ahmed Mujtaba Flyweight: Danny Kingad vs Xie Wei

Danny Kingad vs Xie Wei Muay Thai Flyweight: Petchdam PetchyindeeAcademy vs Momotaro

Petchdam PetchyindeeAcademy vs Momotaro Bantamweight: Kwon Won Il vs Shoko Sato

Prelims: