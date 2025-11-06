Beneil Dariush reacts to taking Bo Nickal’s UFC 322 main card slot

UFC veteran Beneil Dariush has reacted to his UFC 322 fight against Benoit Saint Denis being promoted to the main card, with Bo Nickal vs Rodolfo Vieira being relegated to the featured prelim slot.

For the longest time now, Beneil Dariush has been a real contender in the UFC’s lightweight division. While he hasn’t quite been able to climb his way to the very top, he has certainly held his own – and even beaten – some of the toughest guys of his generation.

Now, Beneil Dariush is hoping to make one final push for a championship opportunity, with the next step of that journey coming against Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 322. As we now know, that bout will take place on the main card, replacing Bo Nickal vs Rodolfo Vieira which will now be on the prelims.

In a recent interview, Beneil Dariush gave his thoughts on the change and whether or not he’s even really thought about it.

Beneil Dariush reacts to UFC 322 main card promotion

“I didn’t realize this was such a big thing,” Dariush told MMA Junkie. “I’ll be honest with you: As far as the UFC goes putting me there, obviously grateful, and I recognize that they recognize me, so that’s great.”

But I’ve got to tell you: Rodolfo Vieira was like the guy in jiu-jitsu when I was coming up,” Dariush said. “When I was a purple belt and brown belt, he was the man. He was submitting champions that I looked up to, he was beating people that I was saying no way, this guy is going to beat those guys.

So, Rodolfo Vieira, I view him in a very high light. Then same thing with Bo Nickal. I’m a big fan of wrestling and what Penn State does. But what’s special about Bo is his style is actually kind of outside the Penn State style.

“He had a very funky style – not quite like (Ben) Askren, but he definitely had his own style. So, I was a fan of him, too. When they put them up there, I had no gripes about it. Not a big deal for me. I know some fighters get bothered by that, but it doesn’t change how much I get paid. It just changes 30 minutes as far as when I fight.

“Either way, I’m stoked to be on this card. I’m stoked to be fighting in Madison Square Garden, and I’m just excited to fight a tough guy like Benoit.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie