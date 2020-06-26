ONE Championship To Return On July 31

Spread the word!













ONE Championship is back and will hold its first major event since February on Friday, July 31. The card which is called ONE: No Surrender, will take place in Bangkok, Thailand. ONE CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, announced the news today on his Facebook page.

“ONE Championship is BACK! After a successful ONE Hero Series 13 and 14 in China last weekend, ONE Championship will now kick off our flagship event schedule with ONE: No Surrender on July 31 in Thailand! ONE: No Surrender will be a closed-door, audience-free stadium event for live global broadcast. We will also be holding 12 extra fights on that day for the newly-launched ONE Dark Series, a taped first-air product for our broadcast partners and fans around the world. Stay tuned for more details! I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our superstar team at ONE Championship for everything. The world is suffering from the worst global crisis in a hundred years. Most national borders remain closed across Asia. With zero visibility and weekly COVID-19 policy changes in every country, it has been impossible to plan anything. Thank you to the greatest team in the world for your heart and hustle.”

So far, there has been no announcement regarding who will be competing, but due to the location of the card, it will likely feature a host of Thai fighters, which is a good sign for stand-up fans.

The news will come as a relief for the promotion’s fighters who have been itching to return to action. Hopefully, today’s announcement will soon be followed up with further news about the company’s plans for future events following ONE: No Surrender.

Are you excited about ONE’s return?