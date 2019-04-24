ONE CEO Responds To Joe Rogan’s Recent Comments

Joe Rogan has been commentating for the UFC for over 20 years. However, one of the mixed martial arts (MMA) community’s most beloved personalities isn’t afraid to speak about other promotions in the sports as well.

For example, Rogan recently praised ONE Championship and their recent acquisitions of the likes of Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, Sage Northcutt, Eddie Alvarez, and more. Rogan had this to say on a recent episode of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience” (via MMA News):

“I appreciate the way ONE FC handles things. They just concentrate on fighters being honorable and fighting their best, and fighting the best fighters they can fight. They don’t emphasize that s**t talking at all, they emphasize the martial arts aspects of it.”



Speaking to BJPenn.com recently, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong responded to Rogan’s kind comments:

“I’m a huge Joe Rogan fan. Obviously, he’s a lifelong martial artist too, a taekwondo blackbelt, a BJJ blackbelt. I have the utmost respect for him.

“I think because he’s a lifelong martial artist, he understands the deep authenticity of martial arts and he totally understands what we’re trying to do at ONE Championship, and what we’ve already achieved at ONE Championship in terms of mixed martial arts.

“It’s the sport of mixed martial arts done the right way, in terms of martial arts values. Honor, respect and humility, none of the trash talking or violence or anger.”

