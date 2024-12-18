Oleksandr Usyk Says “I Feel Good Enough” for Tyson Fury Championship Showdown

Hopefully for Oleksandr Usyk, feeling “good enough” will be enough.

After walking away with a split-decision win over Tyson Fury in May, the reigning WBO, WBC, and WBA heavyweight world champion will put his trio of titles on the line in one of the most anticipated rematches in boxing history. Usyk vs. Fury 2 will go down on December 21 inside Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia — the same site as their inaugural meeting.

With fight night right around the corner, both Usyk and ‘The Gyspy King’ are making the media rounds, and perhaps surprisingly, neither one has been terribly interested in talking.

“I feel good enough,” Usyk told Sky Sports when asked about Saturday’s sequel scrap in Riyadh.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk keeping their trash talk to a minimum ahead of rematch

Usky’s first meeting with Fury was a fairly close affair with the Ukrainian narrowly outstriking Fury by a margin of 170-157. However, an eighth-round flurry followed by a knockdown in the ninth ultimately sealed Fury’s fate, handing him his first career loss after logging 34 wins and one draw.

‘The Gyspy King’ has gone on to blame the cut he sustained as the main culprit for coming up short on two of the three judges’ scorecards.

Aside from that, Fury hasn’t been very vocal during fight week this time around, instead choosing to focus on getting the job done and getting back home to his kids in time for Christmas — preferably with the WBO, WBA, and WBC world heavyweight titles packed in his carry-on.