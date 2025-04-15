Report – Oleksandr Usyk targeted to fight Daniel Dubois in summer rematch clash in London

Former undisputed world heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk is reportedly targeted to make his return in a title rematch against former-foe, Daniel Dubois as soon as this summer, in a re-run title pairing at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Usyk, a former undisputed world heavyweight champion, has been sidelined since he recorded a second career win over former WBC heavyweight kingpin, Tyson Fury back in December, landing a unanimous decision win over the British striker.

As for Dubois, the Londoner withdrew from a title fight with New Zealand contender, Joseph Parker back in February, citing illness, forcing the cancellation of his IBF championship fight defense.

And sidelined since September of last year, the Greenwich native turned in a devastating fifth round knockout win over another common-foe, Anthony Joshua — finishing his compatriot to successfully defend his IBF championship.

Oleksandr Usyk targeted to fight Daniel Dubois in summer rematch

Staking his claim for a rematch fight with Oleksandr Usyk, whom he suffered a controversial ninth round knockout loss to in Poland back in 2023, according to reports from The Ring magazine, the duo are on a collision course to fight this July in a clash in the English capital.

“Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois are in the process of finalizing a deal for a Ring Magazine and undisputed heavyweight championship rematch July 12 at London’s Wembley Stadium, sources told The Ring’s Mike Coppinger,” The Ring posted on its official X account this morning.

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois are in the process of finalizing a deal for a Ring Magazine and undisputed heavyweight championship rematch July 12 at London’s Wembley Stadium, sources told The Ring’s Mike Coppinger. pic.twitter.com/g9bJ4jkRrU — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) April 15, 2025

Himself in the midst of a stunning twenty-three fight unbeaten run in his professional boxing career, Usyk landed the undisputed world heavyweight championship win over the above-mentioned, Fury back in February of last year in the Middle East, snatching his undisputed WBC title.

And following his second career win over British star, Fury back in December, Usyk was joined in the ring by the above-mentioned, Dubois — who welcomed the chance to face off with him at the turn of the annum.

“(Oleksandr) Usyk. I want my revenge. I want my revenge, Usyk,” Dubois said in Riyadh. Well done on tonight, well done on tonight, God bless. I want my revenge for the robbery last time. Let’s get it. Let’s go. Where’s Frank (Warren)? Make it happen.”