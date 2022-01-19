The Octagon is officially set to land in London, England on March 19. for the first time in three years – with the UFC officially confirming they are booked to host a UFC London, Fight Night billed card at The O2 Arena.

Per a press release from the promotion, the event is scheduled to take place on March 19. – from The O2 Arena in London, England, with tickets set to go on general sale on Friday February 4. at 10 am GMT, available on AXS and Ticketmaster.

The March 19. UFC London card will mark the promotion’s first outing in the capital in three years

“The wait is over! UFC has today announced its eagerly anticipated return to London for Saturday, MAR 19, at The O2, marking the promotion’s 12th live event in the English capital.”



“Fight Club and The O2 priority members can purchase tickets (for UFC London) from Wednesday, FEB 2 at 9 am and 10 am GMT, respectively. Whilst newsletter subscribers and those who register their interest can gain early access to tickets from Thursday, FEB 3 at 10 am GMT. Tickets will go on general sale at 10 am GMT on Friday, FEB 4, via AXS and Ticketmaster.”

The March event will mark the promotion’s first outing in the capital since March 2019 – where they fielded a 13 fight card, which culminated with a massive welterweight bout between former title challengers, Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal.

The organization were then expected to host another UFC Fight Night London event in March of the following year, with another welterweight bout between former undisputed champion, Tyron Woodley, and the #3 ranked contender, Leon Edwards booked to headline. However, in the days before the showcase, the entire card and event were cancelled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Whilst an official headliner for the event has yet to be booked by the organization, the likes of homegrown talents such as, Tom Aspinall, Molly McCann, Jack Shore, Muhammad Mokaev, and Jake Hadley have already secured themselves fights on home soil.

Other expected features to land on the card include aforenoted past-headliner, Till, who has been linked with a bout against Uriah Hall, whilst fellow Liverpudlian, Paddy Pimblett has himself been tied to a bout with Jared Gordon.

Streaking featherweight contender, Arnold Allen has also been targeted to stand across division returner, Dan Hooker, after an extended period at lightweight for the Kiwi.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.