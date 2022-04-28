The Octagon is slated to land in the United Kingdom for the second time this year following a massive March card in the capital – with the organization confirming a July 23. UFC London event from The O2 Arena.

Set for their second feature in the United Kingdom this year, the Octagon touched down in London back in March for the first time since 2019 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hosting a monumental Fight Night billed card – headlined by Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov.

News of the organization’s summer return UFC London was initially reported by Italian reporter, Alfredo Zullino, with the promotion officially confirming their comeback in a release on their official Twitter account this Thursday afternoon.

BREAKING: UFC is returning to the UK in July, per sources.



Location TBC, but more than likely it's going to be in Liverpool, I'm told. — Al Zullino (@phre) April 13, 2022

“London, UK – UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced its return to London on Saturday, July 23, at The O2,” The official statement from the organization read. “UFC returned to the UK for the first time in three years in March for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall, welcoming a sell-out crowd of over 17,000. Following the success of UFC’s return to the UK, the promotion will host its second event in London this year.”

The UFC London card will come as the second of the promotion’s schedule this year

Headlining the last UFC London event, Atherton native, Aspinall successfully extended his undefeated Octagon run with a rather dominant, straightforward opening round straight armbar win over Moscow kickboxer, Volkov.

In the night’s co-headliner, Ipswitch native, Arnold Allen lodged the most high-profile win of his UFC tenure to date, stopping New Zealand striker, Dan Hooker with a first round knockout.

In other high-profile main card victories for the UK contingent, Liverpool fan-favorites, Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann defeated Kazula Vargas, and Luana Carolina, respectively – the first with a rear-naked choke win, while the latter landed a stunning third round spinning back-elbow knockout in a Knockout of the Year contender.

Lodging three more victories on the night’s preliminary card, Muhammad Mokaev debuted in the UFC with a guillotine win against Cody Durden, while Jack Shore defeated Timur Valiev over three hard-fought rounds. Scottish grappler, Paul Craig also rallied for a stunning first round triangle win against Nikita Krylov.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.