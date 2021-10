Check out all the weigh-in results ahead of UFC 267 which will on Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and be headlined by a light-heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira.

MAIN CARD

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Glover Teixeira (205)

Cory Sandhagen (135) vs. Petr Yan (135)

Dan Hooker (156) vs. Islam Makhachev (155.5)

Marcin Tybura (249) vs. Alexander Volkov (263)

Khamzat Chimaev (171)* vs. Li Jingliang (171) – Chiamev made weight after 3 attempts

Magomed Ankalaev (205.5) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (205.5)

PRELIMS

Virna Jandiroba (116) vs. Amanda Ribas (115.5)

Ricardo Ramos (146) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (146)

Albert Duraev (186) vs. Roman Kopylov (186)

Benoit Saint-Denis (171) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170.5)

Shamil Gamzatov (206) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)

Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Lerone Murphy (146)

Andre Petroski (185.5) vs. Hu Yaozong (186)

*Damir Ismagulov (163.5) vs. Magomed Mustafaev (156) – fight off

Allan Nascimento (126) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (125)

Jiri Prochazka (205)* – made weight as back-up to the main event

