It has now been one year since Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away.

The father of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib passed away at the age of 57 on July 3, 2020 after complications stemming from COVID-19.

It was a hard time not only for the Nurmagomedovs and everyone in Dagestan, but the entire mixed martial arts community given the influence Abdulmanap had on one of the greatest fighters of all time and his son in Khabib.

One year on, and Nurmagomedov reflected on his father’s passing on Instagram.

“It’s been a year today since the Father is gone,” Khabib wrote on Instagram. “This event has increased my belief that in this world we own nothing, not out children, not our parents, not our property. Everything we have is temporary.

“All things belong to Allah alone and to Him we shall return, tie your hearts to Allah, stay more alone with Him, for a time will come when we will all be put in the grave where we will be alone, where our friends, relatives, property and connections will not be there, only our deeds and report.”

Nurmagomedov would compete one last time afterward when he defeated Justin Gaethje via second-round submission to defend his lightweight title at UFC 254 back in October.

He would retire soon after as he revealed he had promised his mother that he would no longer compete. And it looks like it will remain that way despite the efforts of many.