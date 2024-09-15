NSFW Gore: Irene Aldana’s gruesome forehead cut: One of the worst in MMA history?

Suffering a unanimous decision loss to Norma Dumont on the preliminary card of Noche UFC last night, former title challenger, Irene Aldana suffered what will likely go down as one of the most nasty and unsightly lacerations in combat sports history — requiring multiple stitches.

Aldana, the current number five ranked divisional contender, returned overnight on the preliminary card of Noche UFC at the Las Vegas Sphere, taking on fellow contender, Dumont — dropping a judging loss to the Brazilian over the course of three rounds.

However, battling through massive adversity from midway through the second round to the end of the pairing, Aldana was split with a huge cut just above her right eye — appearing to stretch multiple inches, and likely requiring massive amounts of stitches to close.

Irene Aldana suffers ghastly cut in decision loss to Norma Dumont at Noche UFC

Reacting to the Mexican striker’s ghastly laceration, fans and fellow fighters — including former interim lightweight gold holder, Justin Gaethje questioned the severity of the cut — with many claiming it to beat out Marvin Eastman’s infamous laceration against Vitor Belfort as the biggest cut in Octagon history.

Competing for undisputed bantamweight gold back in June of last year in the main event of UFC 289, Lobo Gym staple, Aldana suffered a one-sided unanimous decision defeat to former two-division champion, Amanda Nunes in the pair’s headliner in Canada.

Rebounding to winning ways at UFC 296 back in December of last year before last night’s decision loss to Dumont, Aldana would turn in a unanimous judging triumph against Karol Rosa over the course of three rounds.