Niko Price Sets Another UFC Record With Vicious Knockout In Boise

Rising welterweight Niko Price set yet another milestone at tonight’s (Sat., July 14, 2018) UFC Fight Night 133 from the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Following Cat Zingano’s UFC record in her first win since 2014 and Chad Mendes’ triumphant return for his first since 2015, Price rebounded from his first taste of defeat by scoring another first in Boise when he finished Randy Brown with a knockout no one had ever seen before.

After a back-and-forth first round featuring good ground work from Price and some huge shots from Brown, Price pulled the only UFC win using hammerfists from the bottom out of his bag of tricks in the second when it looked like he was trying to wrap Brown’s up for a leglock. Needless to say, it was quite the amazing knockout.

Watch it here:

Niko Price is one bad dude! 😳 pic.twitter.com/Q9b7YIR8Vw — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 15, 2018