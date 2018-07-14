Video: Chad Mendes Floors Myles Jury With Huge Punch

Three-time UFC title contender Chad Mendes had a lot on the line when he returned against Myles Jury at tonight’s (Sat., July 14, 2018) UFC Fight Night 133 from the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Without a victory in the Octagon since April 2015 or a fight since December 2015 while suffering knockout losses in two of his previous three matches, “Money” was tasked with answering several questions about where he still stood in the deeply-talented UFC featherweight landscape. He was also facing an opponent who appeared to have a significant reach advantage on him.

Yet after a brief feeling-out period, none of that ended up mattering. Mendes found an opening in the first frame, faking a straight right to throw a smashing left hand over the top that floored Jury and lead to a downpour of ground damage ending with the fight being stopped soon thereafter.

Watch the punch that was the beginning of the end – and got Mendes a much-needed return win – below: