Cat Zingano Sets UFC Record In First Win Since 2014

Cat Zingano turned in a dominant performance over Marion Reneau.

The opening bout on the main card of UFC Boise featured action in the women’s bantamweight division. Zingano and Reneau shared the Octagon inside CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho. “Alpha” was looking to nab her first victory since Sept. 2014.

Zingano went high with a kick early, but it found air. She went for a leg kick, but Reneau had a counter right hand. Zingano lifted her opponent and scored a takedown. The two returned standing quickly. Zingano connected with a leg kick. They engaged in the clinch with Zingano’s back against the fence. Reneau landed two elbows and short punches. Reneau jumped guard and was taken down for her efforts. Zingano preferred to keep it standing. Zingano threw out leg kicks. left hand had Reneau off balanced. Reneau moved in with strikes for the clinch. Reneau landed an elbow, while Zingano connected with a knee to the body. Zingano locked the body and scored a huge takedown near the end of the round.

A left hand landed for Reneau early in the second stanza. Zingano scored a takedown. An elbow was there for “Alpha.” Zingano decided to keep it standing. A hard leg kick had Reneau buckled. She transitioned to the clinch. Another takedown was there for Zingano. Zingano connected with an elbow. She ained down some ground-and-pound before Reneau pushed her off. “Alpha” locked the body, but this time the takedown wasn’t there. Reneau landed a left hand. Zingano fired back with a leg kick. Reneau popped her opponent with a left jab. Zingano lifted her opponent up and dumped her to the canvas. A cut formed above the right eye of Reneau. The second round ended with Zingano in top control.

A stiff jab from Zingano opened up the final frame. Zingano slammed her opponent to the mat and moved to the north-south position. She settled for full guard. She dropped an elbow. Zingano continued to maintain control while dropping some elbows. This was a solid performance from Zingano, who was awarded a unanimous decision.

In doing so, Zingano set a UFC record for most takedowns in a UFC women’s bantamweight with 7, breaking Ronda Rousey’s previous record of six set over Miesha Tate at UFC 168.

Final Result: Cat Zingano def. Marion Reneau via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)